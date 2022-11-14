Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Vu's 75-inch Masterpiece Glo TV gets Rs. 50,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 14, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

The Vu Masterpiece Glo TV packs four speakers and a subwoofer

Homegrown electroics company Vu, which ranks amongst the popular smart TV brands, is offering an attractive discount of Rs. 50,000 on the premium 75-inch Masterpiece Glo TV via Amazon. The device bears modern aesthetics along with a 120Hz screen, hands-free voice assistance, a 100W speaker setup, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. If you want to upgrade your cinematic experience, check out this television deal.

Everything to know about the deal

The Vu Masterpiece Glo TV is priced at Rs. 2 lakh for its 75-inch model. However, on Amazon, it is retailing at Rs. 1,49,990, which translates to nearly Rs. 50,000 discount. Additionally, the e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs. 1,750 discount on Bank of Baroda credit card transactions. No-cost EMI option is also available via the credit cards of leading banks.

The smart TV gets a 120Hz QLED display

The Vu Masterpiece Glo TV gets a minimalist design with ultra-thin bezels and an aluminum frame plated with Armani Gold. It houses a 4.1 speaker setup with a 100W output and support for Dolby Audio. The smart TV boasts a 75-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) 10-bit QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz motion rate, 800-nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ certification.

It is equipped with four HDMI ports

For I/O, the Vu Masterpiece Glo TV offers four HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an AV input port, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device packs 16GB of internal storage

The Vu Masterpiece Glo TV boots Android TV and comes pre-loaded with Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, and more. It is powered by a quad-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The smart TV is equipped with a built-in Chromecast, and Play Store for downloading apps. It houses a far-field microphone for hands-free Google Assistant support.