Technology

Samsung Galaxy A32 gets super cheap in India

Samsung Galaxy A32 gets super cheap in India

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 14, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in four colorways

The price of Samsung Galaxy A32 in India has been reduced to as low as Rs. 18,500, which places the device in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. To recall, the handset was introduced last year with features such as a 90Hz AMOLED screen, 64MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in two storage configurations, each of which now retails at a reduced price.

Details Everything to know about the latest pricing

The Samsung Galaxy A32's 6GB/128GB model was launched at Rs. 21,999. However, it is now available for purchase at Rs. 18,500, depending upon the seller. The 8GB/128GB variant which was launched later at Rs. 23,499, now bears a price tag of Rs. 18,750. Buyers can grab both configurations of the device at the aforementioned rates via Amazon.

Design and display The handset boasts a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a waterdrop-notched display, slim bezels, a plastic frame, and an under-display fingerprint reader. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top of the screen. The device offers a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it tips the scales at 184g and measures 8.4mm in thickness.

Information The device packs a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is equipped with a quad camera arrangement on the rear, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and 5MP (f/2.4) depth and macro sensors. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The phone is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, mated with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The device now boots One UI 4.1, based on Android 12. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.