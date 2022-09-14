Technology

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with in-built earbuds launched. Nostalgia much?

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has 4G connectivity and supports VoLTE calls (Photo credit: Nokia)

HMD Global has announced its latest feature phone, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, in India. The 4G-ready handset has truly wireless earbuds that are stored within the phone itself. It is up for grabs on the company's official website for Rs. 4,999. As for the highlights, it features a QVGA display, audio control buttons, a UNISOC chip, and a big battery.

Feature phones are a relic of the past. They take us back to a time when phones were simple, and the smartest thing they could do was play music.

In the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, HMD Global has played with that nostalgia and added a pinch of modernity with the in-built earbuds.

Doesn't it remind you of the classic Nokia 5310 XpressMusic?

Design and display The handset has audio control buttons on both sides

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has a sleek and compact design with a rounded shape for improving grip. It has a T9 keyboard underneath the display and audio control buttons on both sides of the screen. The device bears a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Dimensions-wise, it is 47.7mm thick and weighs 129.1g. It is offered in Black and White color options.

Information It sports a 0.3MP rear camera and detachable TWS earbuds

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is equipped with a 0.3MP camera on the rear. The device has detachable TWS earbuds with environmental noise cancellation. Users can also store and play MP3 songs.

Internals The smartphone offers up to 20 hours of standby battery

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is powered by a UNISOC T107 SoC, coupled with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Nokia S30+ OS and houses a 1,450mAh battery. The company claims up to 20 hours of standby battery life and up to six hours of talk time. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIMs, and a micro-USB port.

Information Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio carries a price tag of Rs. 4,999. It is already up for grabs via Nokia.com. The handset will be available for purchase through retail outlets and other online platforms from September 19 onward.