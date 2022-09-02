Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Sony's premium Bluetooth speaker is available with 50% discount

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 02, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

Sony wireless Bluetooth speaker (SRS-RA3000) has built-in Chromecast (Photo credit: Sony)

A good Bluetooth speaker can bring high-quality, full-range audio into your room by establishing a wireless connection with your smartphone or TV or other compatible gadgets. It is simply the most versatile speaker you can own. And it even adds to your room's decor. So, if you're looking for a premium Bluetooth speaker, today's deal on this Sony speaker is hard to pass on.

Details Everything to know about the deal

Sony's wireless Bluetooth speaker (SRS-RA3000) bears a price tag of Rs. 29,990. However, it is currently retailing via Amazon for Rs. 14,990, which translates to a discount of Rs. 15,000. Three and six months no-cost EMI plans are also available for users with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off via Bank of Baroda credit card as well.

Design The speaker has multiple control buttons

The Sony wireless Bluetooth speaker (SRS-RA3000) has knit-mesh body along with smart and easy-to-use power, play/pause, volume control, and other accessible buttons on the top. Being humidity resistant, it can be used in humid environments too. Dimensions-wise, it measures 155mm in thickness and weighs 2.5kg. The device houses two tweeter units, a full-range speaker, and two passive radiators.

Features It features 360 Reality Audio

The Sony wireless Bluetooth speaker (SRS-RA3000) comes with 360 Reality Audio and Auto Sound Calibration. It delivers an omnidirectional output along with deep bass. The audio device features built-in Chromecast and via its 'Cast' button, you can stream content directly from other gadgets. It also features an automatic volume adjustment function and lets you customize EQ and other settings via the Music Center app.

Connectivity The device supports multi-room music

The Sony wireless Bluetooth speaker (SRS-RA3000) supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The speaker can be controlled through a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa-powered device. It is compatible with Spotify Connect and has support for a Low Latency connection with compatible BRAVIA smart TVs. The speaker also supports multi-room music, meaning you can add it to a speaker group and play music throughout your home.