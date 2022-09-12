Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 discounted by Rs. 7,000

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 12, 2022, 02:13 pm 2 min read

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 includes Bluetooth 5.2 and supports SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX adaptive codecs

Sennheiser had introduced its flagship earbuds called the Momentum True Wireless 3 in India back in May. The truly wireless earbuds were made available at Rs. 24,990 via various leading electronic stores. Notably, three months after their debut, the earbuds are now selling with attractive discounts. If you were looking for a feature-loaded audio wearable under Sennheiser's branding, this could be the right deal.

Information Everything to know about the deal

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 is priced at Rs. 24,990. However, on Amazon, it is retailing at Rs. 17,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 7,000. Additionally, buyers can get up to six months of no-cost EMI via Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

Design Each bud packs three microphones

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 sports an IPX4-rated splash-resistant body along with an in-ear design and adjustable ear tips for a customized fit. The truly wireless earphones feature touchpad controls on the outside to trigger the smart assistant or access music and calls. Each bud houses three microphones to deliver enhanced clarity for calls, Ambient mode, and Active Noise Cancellation.

Internals The earbuds house 7mm dynamic drivers

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 supports hybrid adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, which can automatically track the ambient noise and adjusts noise cancellation accordingly. The earphones also offer a Transparency mode that lets users hear their surroundings. The audio wearable is equipped with 7mm dynamic drivers on each bud. With Sound Personalisation feature, you can also create custom music profiles.

Information The TWS earphones offer seven hours of listening time

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 offers seven hours of playback on a single charge. Its charging case delivers an additional backup of 21 hours. The case supports wired (via a Type-C port) as well as wireless charging.