Tesla Cybertruck can cross rivers and lakes, claims Elon Musk

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 30, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

Tesla Cybertruck promises a range of 805km (Photo credit: Tesla)

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday, claiming that Tesla Cybertruck will be "waterproof enough" to cross rivers and lakes with steady water. He further added that the goal for the EV is to be able to cross the distance between SpaceX's Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas, which is about 1,100ft. The vehicle is slated for launch next year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tesla is considered the pioneer of modern-age, no-nonsense electric vehicles across the globe. After taking over as CEO in 2008, Elon Musk expedited the move to sustainable transport and energy.

The company introduced the radical-looking Cybertruck in 2019. However, the EV has been delayed on multiple occasions.

When launched, the all-electric SUV will take the competition in the EV segment to the next level.

Exteriors The EV has angular body panels and armored glass

The Tesla Cybertruck has an overall aggressive design language and flaunts body panels made of 'Cold-Rolled' stainless steel. It has a sharply raked windscreen made using the brand's armored glass, a single-bar full-width LED headlight, a closed-off grille, and black cladding all around the body. The EV is flanked by flared wheel arches and designer wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear.

Information It claims to deliver a range of up to 805km

The Cybertruck draws power from either a single motor, rear-wheel-drive setup that delivers a range of 402km; a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration that promises a range of 482km; or a tri-motor, all-wheel-drive combination that has a claimed range of up to 805km.

Interiors The truck features a panoramic sunroof and yoke-style steering wheel

Inside, the Cybertruck has a spacious 6-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, storage space beneath the second-row seats, multi-zone climate control, and a yoke-style steering wheel. The EV packs a large 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Tesla Cybertruck: Pricing and availability

The Tesla Cybertruck is slated for launch in 2023. The exact timeline is yet to be disclosed by the automaker. The EV was announced with a starting price of $39,900 (approximately Rs. 32.51 lakh) during the unveiling event in 2019.