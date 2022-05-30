Auto

Limited-run DeLorean Alpha5 electric coupe breaks cover: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 30, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

Only 88 units of DeLorean Alpha5 will be sold (Photo credit: DeLorean)

DeLorean has finally unveiled its Alpha5 electric car. It will make its public debut in August this year and shall head to production in 2024. The vehicle flaunts a stylish look inspired by the iconic DMC-12 and has a luxurious cabin with a variety of tech-based features. It runs on an electric powertrain and delivers an estimated range of over 483km per charge.

The Alpha5 marks the return of DeLorean to the automotive scene. The brand was extremely popular in western countries back in the 1980s, thanks to its DMC-12 model featured in the Back to the Future movie trilogy.

The Alpha5 offers good looks, lots of features, and decent performance. Once up for grabs, it will rival the likes of the Porsche Taycan.

The DeLorean Alpha5 has a swoopy roofline, dual-tone paintwork, a sculpted hood, sleek headlights, rear glass louvers, and a full-width taillamp. It is flanked by massive top-hinged gullwing doors, sharp body lines, ORVMs, and turbine-style wheels. There is a charging port on the driver's side front fender. As for the dimensions, the car is 4,995mm long, 2,044mm wide, and 1,370mm tall.

The DeLorean Alpha5 packs an electric motor linked to a battery pack with a capacity of over 100kWh. The setup allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-96km/h in 3.4 seconds, hit a top-speed of 241km/h, and deliver a range of over 483km per charge.

The DeLorean Alpha5 coupe has a luxurious dual-tone cabin with four seats, a touchscreen infotainment system mounted on a floating-style center console, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a wide digital instrument cluster for the driver's convenience. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and a parking camera.

The DeLorean Alpha5 electric coupe will be limited to just 88 units and will enter production in 2024. However, the company is yet to announce the pricing details of this vehicle.