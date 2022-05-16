Auto

2022 Range Rover Sport listed at Rs. 1.64 crore

2022 Range Rover Sport listed at Rs. 1.64 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 16, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Deliveries of 2022 Range Rover Sport will start in November (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has listed the new-generation Range Rover Sport SUV on its official Indian website. Its prices will start at Rs. 1.64 crore and deliveries might commence in November. The vehicle has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with a long list of tech-biased features. In India, it will be offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Range Rover Sport is based on the brand's MLA-Flex platform and offers better looks and more features when compared to the outgoing model.

The car will arrive in our market as a completely built unit and will take on rivals such as the Porsche Cayenne and Maserati Levante. The competition in the luxury SUV segment will increase significantly.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and illuminated tread plates

The 2022 Range Rover Sport has a sculpted bonnet with 'RANGE ROVER' lettering, a sleek black grille, a black contrast roof, and LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs and 'Image Projection' technology. It is flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy rims. Illuminated metal tread plates, wrap-around taillamps, and twin exhaust tips are also available.

Information Multiple powertrain options will be offered

In India, the 2022 Range Rover Sport will run on a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that makes 350hp/700Nm. A 394hp, 3.0-liter, straight-six Ingenium petrol mill; a 525hp, 4.4-liter V8 motor; and a 503hp, 3.0-liter, six-cylinder plug-in-hybrid powertrain will also be available.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats

The Range Rover Sport has a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Meridian audio system, head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, four-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Adaptive off-road cruise control, Terrain Response 2 system, and Electronic Active Differential are also available.

Information 2022 Range Rover Sport: Pricing and availability

The Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography trims of the 2022 Range Rover Sport will start at Rs. 1.64 crore, Rs. 1.71 crore, and Rs. 1.81 crore, respectively. The First Edition variant will cost Rs. 1.84 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings are now open.