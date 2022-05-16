Honda City updated in India with new equipment: Details here
Honda has introduced mild updates to the fourth and fifth-generation City sedan in India. The SV trim of the fourth-generation car now packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Meanwhile, the fifth-generation City gets optional mudguards, black-colored plastic interior door handles, and a 15-inch steel spare wheel. Also, all trim badges have been removed barring the 'e:HEV' emblem on the recently launched City e:HEV's bootlid.
- The City sedan has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and is one of Honda's most popular models.
- While the fourth-generation of the car has gained new features without a change in prices, the new version of the four-wheeler has witnessed certain feature deletions as a cost-cutting measure.
Both versions of the Honda City have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, sweptback headlamps with LED DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.
The Honda City has a five-seater cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, cruise control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
The fourth-generation City runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 117.6hp of power and 145Nm of torque. The fifth-generation car is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel mill (97.89hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol unit (119.35hp/145Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5/6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. A 125hp, petrol-hybrid variant (Honda City e:HEV) that delivers a mileage of 26.5km/l is also available.
In India, the fourth-generation Honda City starts at Rs. 9.29 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the fifth-generation model falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 11.28-15.23 lakh. The City e:HEV is priced at Rs. 19.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).