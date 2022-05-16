Auto

Honda City updated in India with new equipment: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 16, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

The fourth-generation Honda City gets a 7.0-inch infotainment panel (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has introduced mild updates to the fourth and fifth-generation City sedan in India. The SV trim of the fourth-generation car now packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Meanwhile, the fifth-generation City gets optional mudguards, black-colored plastic interior door handles, and a 15-inch steel spare wheel. Also, all trim badges have been removed barring the 'e:HEV' emblem on the recently launched City e:HEV's bootlid.

Context Why does this story matter?

The City sedan has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and is one of Honda's most popular models.

While the fourth-generation of the car has gained new features without a change in prices, the new version of the four-wheeler has witnessed certain feature deletions as a cost-cutting measure.

Exteriors The car has a narrow grille and alloy wheels

Both versions of the Honda City have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, sweptback headlamps with LED DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Interiors The sedan gets five seats and a rear-view camera

The Honda City has a five-seater cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, cruise control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Performance It is offered with petrol and diesel engine options

The fourth-generation City runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 117.6hp of power and 145Nm of torque. The fifth-generation car is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel mill (97.89hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol unit (119.35hp/145Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5/6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. A 125hp, petrol-hybrid variant (Honda City e:HEV) that delivers a mileage of 26.5km/l is also available.

Information What about the pricing?

In India, the fourth-generation Honda City starts at Rs. 9.29 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the fifth-generation model falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 11.28-15.23 lakh. The City e:HEV is priced at Rs. 19.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).