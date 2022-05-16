Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 celebrates AMG brand's 55 years
To commemorate 55 years of the AMG brand, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 'Edition 55' variant of its CLA 45 four-door coupe. It will be up for grabs in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the car flaunts several cosmetic changes both inside and out, including high-gloss black accents. It is backed by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that generates 382hp of power.
- The Edition 55 version of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 offers better looks and aerodynamics in comparison to the standard car. Very few units are up for grabs and are expected to sell out quickly.
- The CLA 45 is not the only car to get such a treatment. The brand has also revealed similar variants of the A35, CLA 35, A45, and G 63.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 has a sculpted hood, a large grille finished in a Black Chrome shade, swept-back headlights, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by ORVMs, AMG badges, and matte gray-colored 19-inch cross-spoke forged wheels. An AMG rear wing, wrap-around taillights, and circular tailpipes grace the rear. It is available in Digital White Metallic and Cosmos Black Metallic shades.
The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that generates a maximum power of 382hp and a peak torque of 480Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 has a luxurious cabin, featuring red and black floor mats, a customized AMG car cover, AMG Performance seats wrapped in dual-tone Nappa leather, and door sill panels with illuminated lettering. It houses circular AC vents, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel and a single, curved display for the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment console.
Only 55 units of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 car will be on sale in the US later this year. The vehicle will cost around $13,000 (roughly Rs. 10 lakh) more than the standard CLA 45, which costs $56,950 (roughly Rs. 44.2 lakh).