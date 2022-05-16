Auto

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 celebrates AMG brand's 55 years

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 16, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 is backed by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

To commemorate 55 years of the AMG brand, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 'Edition 55' variant of its CLA 45 four-door coupe. It will be up for grabs in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the car flaunts several cosmetic changes both inside and out, including high-gloss black accents. It is backed by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that generates 382hp of power.

The Edition 55 version of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 offers better looks and aerodynamics in comparison to the standard car. Very few units are up for grabs and are expected to sell out quickly.

The CLA 45 is not the only car to get such a treatment. The brand has also revealed similar variants of the A35, CLA 35, A45, and G 63.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 has a sculpted hood, a large grille finished in a Black Chrome shade, swept-back headlights, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by ORVMs, AMG badges, and matte gray-colored 19-inch cross-spoke forged wheels. An AMG rear wing, wrap-around taillights, and circular tailpipes grace the rear. It is available in Digital White Metallic and Cosmos Black Metallic shades.

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that generates a maximum power of 382hp and a peak torque of 480Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 has a luxurious cabin, featuring red and black floor mats, a customized AMG car cover, AMG Performance seats wrapped in dual-tone Nappa leather, and door sill panels with illuminated lettering. It houses circular AC vents, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel and a single, curved display for the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment console.

Only 55 units of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 car will be on sale in the US later this year. The vehicle will cost around $13,000 (roughly Rs. 10 lakh) more than the standard CLA 45, which costs $56,950 (roughly Rs. 44.2 lakh).