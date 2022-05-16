Auto

Fisker PEAR EV hatchback teased; production to start in 2024

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 16, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Fisker PEAR will be positioned below the Ocean SUV (Photo credit: Fisker)

US automaker Fisker is expected to unveil its PEAR hatchback in 2023 and its production will commence the following year. In the latest development, the brand has put out a teaser image of the upcoming vehicle, revealing important design details. The picture suggests the four-wheeler will have narrow headlights, a bumper with a mesh pattern, and cameras in place of ORVMs.

Context Why does this story matter?

The PEAR will be Fisker's entry-level model and shall be positioned below the Ocean SUV. The car is expected to offer good looks and decent performance.

The vehicle is also expected to arrive on our shores, considering the brand has set up its headquarters in Hyderabad. It should show up here by 2024-end and raise the rivalry in the electric four-wheeler segment.

Exteriors The car will sport illuminated 'PEAR' lettering

The Fisker PEAR will have an eye-catching look, featuring a lengthy hood, sleek headlights, a bumper with a mesh pattern, and illuminated "PEAR" lettering. On the sides, it will be flanked by curved A-pillars, cameras instead of ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and beefy rims. Vertically-positioned taillamps are likely to be available on the rear section of the car.

Information Its powertrain details are currently unavailable

The powertrain details of the Fisker PEAR are currently unknown. However, it should be less powerful than the one on the Ocean SUV, which generates 542.4hp of power and promises a range of up to 630km on a single charge.

Interiors The hatchback will get a digital instrument cluster

The Fisker PEAR is likely to have a spacious cabin, featuring a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, key-less entry, rear AC vents, and parking sensors. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and crash sensors. It might also house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information Fisker PEAR: Pricing and availability

Production of the Fisker PEAR will commence in 2024, with a minimum manufacturing target of 2.5 lakh units per year. In the US, it should carry a starting price tag below $30,000 (around Rs. 23 lakh).