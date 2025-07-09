NASA alerts as 200‑ft asteroid zooms past Earth today
What's the story
NASA has confirmed that a massive asteroid, dubbed 2019 NW5, is hurtling toward Earth. The space rock is about as big as a plane (roughly 200-ft) and is traveling at a speed of approximately 59,429km/h. It will make its closest approach to our planet later today. At its nearest point, the asteroid will come within some 3.62 million kilometers of Earth.
Asteroid classification
Asteroid belongs to Aten group
Asteroid 2019 NW5 belongs to the Aten group, a category of space rocks that frequently cross Earth's orbit. Despite its close approach, NASA has assured that this asteroid doesn't pose any threat. It doesn't meet the criteria for being classified as hazardous, which includes coming within 7.4 million kilometers and being larger than 85 meters in diameter.
Planetary defense
ISRO also monitoring the asteroid's path
India's space agency, ISRO, is also keeping an eye on the flyby of asteroid 2019 NW5. The agency has stressed the need for effective planetary defense planning. While this particular asteroid does not pose a threat, future objects may be more dangerous. ISRO is also gearing up to observe the asteroid Apophis, which will come close in 2029. The agency hopes to work with NASA, ESA, and JAXA for observation and research activities.