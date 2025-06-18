Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission delayed again: Check new launch date
What's the story
The Axiom-4 mission, which has India's Shubhanshu Shukla as one of its crew members, has been delayed yet again. The launch is now scheduled for June 22.
The change in date gives NASA more time to assess space station operations after recent repairs on the International Space Station's Zvezda service module.
Launch timeline
Mission was originally set for May 29
Originally set for May 29, the Axiom-4 mission was first pushed to June 8. It was then rescheduled for June 11 and later to June 19.
Now, the new launch date being targeted is June 22.
Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will command the Axiom-4 mission, with Shukla as the pilot. Other crew members include ESA's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Hungary's Tibor Kapu.
Mission details
Axiom's most research-intensive mission to date
The 14-day mission will conduct 60 scientific experiments from 31 countries, making it Axiom's most research-intensive mission to date.
It will focus on microgravity research, biological and material sciences, and Earth observation.
"This mission is much larger than myself," Shukla said earlier. "I hope to inspire curiosity in children back home. If this story changes even one life, it's a success."
This is India's first government-sponsored human spaceflight in over 40 years.