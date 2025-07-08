You can soon book Mumbai Metro tickets on Uber

In a major development for Mumbai commuters, Uber has announced plans to integrate metro ticketing into its app. The feature will be available soon in the city as part of the company's partnership with the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The move is aimed at providing a seamless travel experience by allowing users to book both taxi and metro rides through a single platform.

Existing feature Metro ticketing feature already available in Delhi The new feature from Uber comes after its successful implementation in Delhi. "Users can directly book Metro tickets within the Uber app using our integration with ONDC. Following an unprecedented response in Delhi, we are planning to roll out Metro ticketing to Chennai and Mumbai," the company said. This move is part of a larger strategy to transform public transport systems across cities like Mumbai.

Network expansion MMRDA working on expanding Mumbai's metro network The announcement from Uber comes as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is working on expanding and upgrading the metro network in the city. The authority is also looking at ways to integrate ticketing and mobility solutions across different modes of transport. With this new feature, Uber will be one of the first private platforms to offer metro ticketing for Mumbai.