Uber now lets you travel with pets in Bengaluru
Uber has launched a new service, Uber Pet, in Bengaluru. The feature lets riders travel with their pets. The service supports carrying dogs and cats with passengers at the moment. "Our aim is to provide a seamless experience for pet parents while also creating additional earning opportunities for drivers," said Shweta Mantri, head of rider verticals at Uber India and South Asia.
Uber Pet: A stress-free travel solution for pet owners
Uber Pet is specifically designed to make travel with pets stress-free, which makes it perfect for trips to the vet or cafes that are pet-friendly. Once you book a ride using this option, the driver will be notified about the pet passenger. This way, everyone involved can have a smooth journey.
Uber Pet: An exclusive reserve-only service
Uber Pet is available only as a reserve-only service in the Uber app, for riders in Bengaluru. Passengers can pre-book their rides from 60 minutes to as much as 90 days in advance.