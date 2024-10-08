Summarize Simplifying... In short Uber is set to launch an AI assistant, powered by OpenAI, in 2025 to aid drivers with EV-related queries and personalized advice.

The assistant, accessible via the Uber app, will support voice and text interactions, and its launch will align with an EV mentorship program offering incentives to experienced EV drivers.

Additionally, Uber has introduced an all-EV ride option in 40 cities, promoting the use of electric vehicles on its platform. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The AI assistant will focus on EV-related queries

Uber to launch OpenAI-powered AI assistant for drivers in 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:57 pm Oct 08, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Uber is bringing an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o, for its drivers in the US. It will be available starting early 2025. The announcement was made at Uber's Go-Get event in London. The AI assistant will initially focus on answering queries related to electric vehicles (EVs). However, an Uber spokesperson has said that its capabilities could be expanded to cover other areas in the future.

EV focus

A tool for EV-related inquiries

The main job of Uber's AI assistant will be to respond to drivers' queries about where to charge EVs, and which model to buy. The assistant will be accessible from the home screen of the Uber driver app, with frequent updates keeping it as the most up-to-date source of information.

Customized assistance

It will offer personalized responses

The AI assistant isn't just a source of generic information. It's also designed to offer personalized answers based on individual driver needs, their location, and any available government incentives. This way, the tool would be more useful, providing tailored responses to each driver's specific circumstances and requirements.

Voice functionality

AI assistant to support voice interactions

Along with text-based queries, drivers will also be able to interact with the AI assistant using voice commands. The chatbot will also be able to respond to these queries audibly. However, it is still unclear in which languages this feature will be available. OpenAI has said its GPT-4o model can support over 50 languages, hinting at a wide range of linguistic accessibility in the future.

Mentorship initiative

AI assistant launch to coincide with EV mentorship program

Notably, the launch of Uber's AI assistant will also coincide with an "EV mentorship program." This initiative will offer cash rewards and other incentives to highly-rated drivers with EV experience, who are willing to mentor those interested in learning more about owning and operating an electric vehicle. The dual launch is part of Uber's broader strategy to promote the use of EVs on its platform.

Choice

EV-only ride option introduced in 40 cities

Uber has also announced an all-EV option for its ride-hailing service. The company said there are now enough EV drivers on its platform to support the new feature. The EV-only option will initially be available in 40 cities across the globe, and will cost roughly the same as a standard UberX ride.