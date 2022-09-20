Auto

Uber plans to go all-electric for its fleet by 2030

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 20, 2022

US-based ride-hailing company Uber is planning for an EV-only fleet from 2030 in various international markets. Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an interview with CBS News that the brand plans to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles soon. The company aims to spend $800 million (approximately Rs. 6,390 crore) to help its drivers switch to electric power at the earliest.

Context Why does this story matter?

Founded in 2009, Uber is a software-based prepaid cab service provider. The company has also expanded its services to food and package delivery in recent years.

With the shift toward electric mobility solutions taking priority, the US-based company is now planning to go all-electric in the coming years.

The company is primarily targeting the US, Canada, and European markets.

Official words "If we're doing our job we're gonna be all-electric"

When questioned about whether petrol or diesel-powered vehicles will be allowed to operate under the company in the future, Khosrowshahi said, "No, if we're doing our job we're gonna (sic) be all-electric." He added that Uber is trying to slash its carbon footprint by incentivizing its drivers to switch to EVs. Reportedly, transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the US.

Economics Transition to an all-electric fleet is costly

Although the move will be applauded by various green activist groups across the globe, the transition to an all-electric fleet is a costly affair. In the US, the average cost of buying an EV is about $60,000 (around Rs. 47.76 lakh). The company is planning to spend $800 million (roughly Rs. 6,390 crore) to help offset the cost for its drivers.

Information No plans for the Indian market yet

While the company is trying to implement the EV-only move in various global markets, it is yet to share its plans for India. Since the development of charging infrastructure here is in the early stages, we do not expect a complete transition to EVs soon.