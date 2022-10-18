Technology

In Canada, you can now order cannabis through Uber Eats

In Canada, you can now order cannabis through Uber Eats

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 18, 2022, 04:41 pm 3 min read

The Uber Eats-Leafly partnership is expected to reduce impaired driving

Get marijuana delivered to your doorstep through Uber Eats. No, this is not the musing of a pothead. If you live in Toronto, Canada and are 19 years or older, you can now legally order marijuana online. Uber has joined hands with Leafly, an online cannabis seller, to provide the service. This partnership is expected to help tackle Toronto's underground cannabis market.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2018, Canada became the first major western nation to legalize weed. Legalization, however, hasn't been able to stop the illegal trade.

With the addition of more stores, Leafly-Uber Eats partnership could be an answer to that.

The involvement of major third-party platforms is possibly the best way to address blackmarket trade. Such a model can be followed in other countries as well.

Online delivery Three retailers are delivering cannabis in Toronto area

In Toronto, people can order marijuana from the food delivery app Uber Eats. Customers aged 19 and above can place an order for pot through the app. They will be redirected to three retailers in Toronto: Shivaa's Rose, Hidden Leaf Cannabis, and Minerva Cannabis. From the menu of the retailer, customers can pick what they want.

Information Order will be delivered by a store employee

Before placing the order, customers must make sure that they are within the delivery radius. The order will be delivered by a government-certified store employee. Upon arrival, they will check the person's age and sobriety level.

Benefits Marijuana delivery is expected to reduce underground cannabis trade

The companies said that this is the first time cannabis is being delivered by a major third-party platform. The service has been launched to address the illegal underground cannabis trade, which still makes up 50% of Ontario's non-medical cannabis sales. It is also expected to improve safety on the road by decreasing impaired driving, said Uber Eats and Leafly.

Official words Partnership offers safe, convenient options to purchase cannabis: Uber Eats

"We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes," said Lola Kassim, Uber Eats Canada's general manager. "We're a small business and really it was just to help be able to get cannabis to a broader number of people," said Marissa Taylor, Hidden Leaf's co-owner.

History Ontario does not allow third-party delivery

In Toronto, online delivery of weed has been made possible by the change that came after Ontario shut shops due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Later, this policy was made permanent. However, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has several stipulations including third-party delivery restrictions. Uber Eats is no stranger to weed business. Tokyoites have been ordering marijuana for pickup since last year.