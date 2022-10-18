Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem October 18 codes?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 18, 2022, 03:19 pm 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. What makes it all the more captivating is the exclusive in-game supplies which are provided every single day. Redeemable codes are generated on a daily basis to provide access to the in-game items. These bonus supplies boost players' performance on the battlefield and propel them to greater heights on the scoreboard.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

The game's escalating popularity among Indian users can be attributed to the enhanced graphics and engaging gameplay.

Furthermore, the redeem codes provide free access to a wide range of exclusive in-game items, including diamonds, protective gear, loot crates, pets, skin, and other royale vouchers.

Rules The redeem codes are invalid after 12-18 hours

Players must adhere to a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Each player can claim multiple codes but each code is encrypted for a single time use only. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. These alphanumeric codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within 12-18 hours.

Codes Check out the codes for October 18

The Free Fire MAX codes for Tuesday, i.e. October 18, have been listed below. 2YGURFIUWEHFOI, 34FRGY6FQR2F2YE, RGEOEIRFGPLIGV, HRHY4QGRFREOFI. 80E4HFGACQG2Y3, 4RYFTFCVDBNRKOL, 6Y9H8UYVHGCBXJI, AQYT1D2C3V4B5JT. OG8YTGDBERN5M6, L7PUJOB9V8USYAT, QRD23T45TGVYCTG, FSEBHRNJKTOY798. GVTBDRNJ5KO6Y9H, 87BYVTCGDEBRN5, HJK6YOHI8BU7VYE, TGDEB4RNH5JK60, Y9H8U7BYT58UHY.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Visit the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful redemption. The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours.