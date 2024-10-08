Summarize Simplifying... In short Sony India has launched the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset, designed to match the PS5 series consoles.

Sony India launches gaming-focused earbuds for PS5 users

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Sony has expanded its audio product range in India with the launch of two new devices - Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset. The gaming-focused audio products were first unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023, before making their debut in the US. Now, they have been introduced to the Indian market.

Aesthetic appeal

Design and connectivity features

The Pulse Explore earbuds and the Pulse Elite headset feature a dual-tone black-and-white design, which is meant to match the PS5 series consoles. They use Sony's proprietary wireless connection protocol, called PlayStation Link. This enables seamless multi-device connectivity over Bluetooth, making things easier for users. The earphones come with planar magnetic drivers and microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection capabilities for better audio quality.

Performance specs

Battery life and fast charging capabilities

The Pulse Explore earbuds provide up to five hours of battery life, which can be extended by another 10 hours with the charging case. Meanwhile, the Pulse Elite headset promises a long-lasting battery life of up to 30 hours. Both the devices support fast charging, with Sony claiming that a quick 10-minute charge can offer up to two hours of battery life.

Market details

Pricing and availability

The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are priced at ₹18,990 while the Pulse Elite headset retails at ₹12,990. Starting October 11, you can buy the products across platforms such as Sony Center, Amazon, Croma, Blinkit, Flipkart, Reliance Digital as well as Vijay Sales. The earbuds ship with a PlayStation Link USB adapter and a charging case, among other accessories. The headset package includes a PlayStation Link USB adapter and a charging hanger, among other items.