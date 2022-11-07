Technology

Sony PS5 becomes costlier by Rs. 5,000: Check new rates

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 07, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

The PS5 is offered in standard and Digital Edition models (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has raised the prices of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles in India for the first time since their debut in February 2021. The popular gaming consoles have become costlier by Rs. 5,000. Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are listed with revised prices on the brand's official e-store. They now cost Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sony had previously increased the pricing for the PS5 console models in several markets excluding India. Therefore, the price hike here was almost certain.

The hike comes shortly after the reports of Microsoft planning to increase the cost of its Xbox Series X gaming consoles as well as some controllers and accessories in India.

New rates PS5 accessories have not received any hike

So far, the PS5 has been retailing at Rs. 49,990 for the standard model and Rs. 39,990 for the Digital Edition. However, after the price hike of Rs. 5,000, both versions are now listed at Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990, respectively. The cost remains the same for the PS5 accessories such as DualSense controller and Charging Station, Pulse 3D headphones, and HD camera.

Information What has prompted the price hike?

Sony has not revealed the reason for increasing the price of the PS5 consoles. However, according to analysts, the most likely causes are international currency fluctuations and global inflation, which drive up the price of internal components.

Highlights The consoles offer games in 8K resolution at 120fps

The standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have wireless controllers with DualSense, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback. The former comes with a Blu-ray disc slot. They offer 8K gaming at up to 120fps. The consoles house AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor with RDNA 2 graphics. They get 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of storage. With backward compatibility, they can handle PS4-based games too.