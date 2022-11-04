Technology

Is Microsoft Xbox Series X set to receive another price-hike?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 04, 2022, 07:26 pm 3 min read

The Xbox Series X supports external storage via 1TB expansion card

Microsoft will increase the price of its Xbox Series X console in India, according to gaming analyst Rishi Alwani. This should be the third hike in this year alone. The console is currently listed at Rs. 49,990 on the official e-store. However, Alwani claims that it'll retail at Rs. 55,990 effective this month. The Xbox and Elite Series 2 controllers may also become costlier.

Twitter Post Take a look at the post

Xbox Series X price hike for India confirmed. Rs. 55,990 now. With effect from this month. #XboxIndia #XboxSeriesX — 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) November 3, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Going by Alwani's claims, the Xbox Series X will receive a hike of Rs. 6,000. While an official announcement is yet to be made by Microsoft, the company is seemingly backtracking from its earlier statements.

Phil Spencer, who heads the gaming division at Microsoft, had earlier said that the prices of the Xbox Series X or S prices won't be rising anytime soon.

New rates Xbox Series X will be available at Rs. 55,990

Xbox Series X is currently listed at Rs. 49,990. Soon, it will retail at Rs. 55,990, according to Alwani. The price for Robot White and Mineral Camo controllers will change from Rs. 5,390 and Rs. 6,390 to Rs. 5,990 and Rs. 6,990, respectively. The cost of Shock Blue and Electric Blue controllers will raise to Rs. 6,590 from Rs. 5,890.

Information Elite Series 2 controller will also receive a price hike

The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2's pricing will also be revised from Rs. 15,990 to Rs. 17,990. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 accessories pack's price will be hiked from Rs. 5,390 to Rs. 5,990.

Reason Global inflation may be the cause for price hike

The reasons contributing to the console and controller's price hike remain unknown. However, the most likely causes are global inflation and foreign currency exchange rates. It is unclear if the Xbox Series S will also see the change in the upcoming days. There are also fears that after the Xbox, the Indian market may witness a price hike for Sony's PS5.

Highlights Xbox Series X: Specifications

The Xbox Series X bears a sleek monolithic design with three airflow channels to evenly distribute heat. It houses an octa-core AMD Zen 2 CPU (clocked at 3.8GHz), paired with a custom RDNA 2-class GPU with 12 teraflops of power and 52 compute units clocked at 1.82GHz each. The console gets 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB of custom NVME SSD storage drive.

Information It can run 8K graphics at 120fps

The Xbox Series X console is capable of running 8K resolution graphics at 120fps. For connectivity, it gets an HDMI 2.1 port, three USB 3.1 (Gen 1) sockets, dedicated dual-band Xbox Wireless radio, and Wi-Fi 5.