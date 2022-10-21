Technology

Sony's PlayStation 5 back in stock; now up for pre-booking

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 21, 2022, 12:22 pm 2 min read

The PlayStation 5 comes in standard and Digital Edition models (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony's PlayStation 5 stocks seem to be improving in India. The gaming console has been restocked and it's again up for pre-booking from 12pm onward. Individuals can make orders for both standard PS5 as well as Digital Edition models. The PS5 restock for today i.e. October 21 seems to be exclusive to Flipkart as there is no listing on other retailer sites.

Availability Where to buy PlayStation S5 in India?

The PlayStation 5 restock for today i.e. October 21, seems exclusive to Flipkart as there are no listings on other retailer channels. The number of PlayStation 5 units that will be up for pre-bookings is unknown. So, for faster checkout, it is advisable to log in on the website beforehand. In case you miss out on pre-booking, another restock will come soon.

Specifications The controllers have DualSense and adaptive triggers

The Sony PS5 (standard) and PS5 Digital Edition have wireless controllers with DualSense, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback. The consoles are powered by a custom, octa-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU paired with RDNA 2 GPU. They house 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of storage. Being backward compatible, they can handle PS4-based games too. They deliver 8K gaming support at up to 120fps.

Information Sony PlayStation 5: Pricing

The PlayStation 5 comes in standard and Digital Edition models. The former gets a price tag of Rs. 49,990, whereas the latter is priced at Rs. 39,900. They are available via Flipkart and may go on sale through other leading retailers in the coming days.