Now experience Windows 11 on your phone or computer browser!

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 11:13 am

Windows 11’s new features can now be experienced on a browser window

If you're eager to experience Windows 11 firsthand but don't want to open the proverbial can of worms by joining the Windows Insider program, you can do so by visiting a website. A developer who goes by Blue Edge has created a functional version of the Windows 11 desktop using ReactJS so you can experience some key new features. Here are more details.

What works?

The simulation was created using ReactJS, SCSS, CSS

The simulation called "Windows 11 in React" is available at win11.blueedge.me. The link takes you to a Windows 11 desktop with the default wallpaper and a few desktop icons. The "About Windows" option shows that at the time of publishing, functional programs include Calculator, Edge, Notepad, Store, Terminal, Vscode, and Whiteboard. Double-clicking File Explorer desktop icon opens a window saying "coming soon."

Do you know?

Similar simulations for older Windows versions exist too

Blue Edge's Windows 11 simulation runs comfortably on most browsers on smartphones, tablets, and computers. Besides Windows 11, similar and more complete simulations of older Windows operating system versions such as Windows 95, Windows XP, and Windows 8 are also available on the internet.

What doesn’t work?

Due to website design limitations, don't expect a fully-featured experience

We would suggest you temper your expectations since it's challenging to replicate a whole operating system and there's only so much functionality one can build into a webpage. Some links don't work and some icons like the WiFi and Volume buttons in the taskbar don't respond to clicks. However, this simulation replicates the operating system's design language with uncanny accuracy.

Details

Microsoft Store also lists Android apps and games for Windows

Interestingly, the sidebar's widgets display real-time news from real sources, although you can't click them to read the news on Edge in the simulation. The Microsoft Store also gets a dash of the redesign and displays the Android apps and games that could be supported by Windows 11. The desktop and Microsoft Store also feature links to Blue Edge's point-and-click puzzler game called Unescape.

Design

New widget sidebar, centered Taskbar icons can be experienced

The taskbar icons are centered and the new Start menu design is also seen in all its glory. The new widget sidebar is a variation of the customizable news feed that's seen in recent Windows 10 updates. It can be accessed on Blue Edge's simulation by clicking the taskbar icon to the right of the Search icon.

Productivity

Snap Layout for workflow optimization was also simulated

Another cool and well-implemented Windows 11 feature we spotted while using the simulation was the new Snap Layouts that allows users to snap-fit running application windows in a grid for simultaneous use, thereby improving productivity. The developer of this simulation, Blue Edge, has done a remarkably good job at recreating the Windows 11 experience with a focus on the new features.