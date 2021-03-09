A Chinese hacking group called Hafnium has exploited a security flaw in Microsoft's popular Exchange Server email software to infect hundreds of thousands of entities across the globe. The cyber-attack has installed sophisticated backdoors and siphoned off emails from critical government agencies and scientific as well as business enterprises. Not surprisingly, the Chinese capability to strike this decisively has even the White House spooked.

Corporate gaslighting Google sent employees complaining of racism/sexism on mental health leaves

Besides hacking, China is also great at human rights violations. That brings us to Google, which has been accused of gaslighting employees complaining of racism and sexism. The company spares no opportunity to wax eloquent on its racial and gender inclusivity, but its HR policies involve questioning the mental integrity of employees that seek help against workplace sexism and racism.

Man-free circle Self-made woman entrepreneur Nita Ambani launches woman-only app HerCircle

On International Women's day, the famous self-made woman entrepreneur Nita Ambani launched a women-only digital networking app HerCircle to empower women with, well, digital tools. The platform will provide women around the world a safe space for interaction, engagement, mutual support, and collaboration. During the launch event, Ambani said that when women lean on women, incredible things happen. And we wholeheartedly agree.

Sci-fi hermit Yogi Adityanath will make Yamuna Expressway safe with driverless taxis

On an unrelated note, the infamous Yamuna Expressway has recorded nearly 5,000 accidents over a five-year period. The UP government intends to fix this by taking the weakest link out of the equation: the driver. The proposal involves exploring the possibility of connecting Greater Noida with the international airport in Jewar using driverless pod taxis. The project has the blessings of UP CM Adityanath.

Unexpected Amazon's Local Shops program actually helps Indian offline retailers