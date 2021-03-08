-
Nita Ambani releases ladies-only social networking app called HerCircleLast updated on Mar 08, 2021, 02:43 pm
-
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Nita Ambani launched the HerCircle app. The app and its companion website hercircle.in aim to empower women with digital tools.
The platform will provide women around the world a safe space for interaction, engagement, mutual support, and collaboration.
The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the MyJio App Store.
-
-
Details
HerCircle intends to provide women a safe online environment
-
HerCircle is touted to be a digital collective of women. The platform will feature social networking features allowing ladies to meet other like-minded women in a safe online environment.
It will also have a "goal-fulfillment community" that will cater to the rising ambitions, aspirations, dreams, and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.
-
Job help
Women can contact Reliance Foundation's expert panel through the app
-
Besides being able to interact on the new app, ladies will be able to access videos, articles, and other content about health, wellness, finance, work, personality development, and a host of other topics of interest for women.
The platform will also allow women to contact Reliance's panel of experts on these topics. The app's employment section will help women find suitable job openings.
-
Details
Ambani notices common thread of struggles, triumphs in women
-
During the launch event, Ambani said that when women lean on women, incredible things happen.
She added that through her work and shared experiences with women from Reliance Foundation, national, and international women leaders, she observed that the ladies' struggles and triumphs resonate with each other.
She emphasized that HerCircle is a platform for ladies from all cultures, communities, and countries.
-
Inclusive
Content on the app will be accessible to everyone
-
HerCircle's content such as videos and articles will be open to everyone, with the app itself being free to download and use.
The HerCircle app is listed on the Google Play Store as well as MyJio App Store.
The platform will be launched in English first, with support for other languages rolling out later. However, the platform's safety features were not detailed.