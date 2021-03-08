On the occasion of International Women's Day, Nita Ambani launched the HerCircle app. The app and its companion website hercircle.in aim to empower women with digital tools. The platform will provide women around the world a safe space for interaction, engagement, mutual support, and collaboration. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the MyJio App Store.

Details HerCircle intends to provide women a safe online environment

HerCircle is touted to be a digital collective of women. The platform will feature social networking features allowing ladies to meet other like-minded women in a safe online environment. It will also have a "goal-fulfillment community" that will cater to the rising ambitions, aspirations, dreams, and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.

Women can contact Reliance Foundation's expert panel through the app

Besides being able to interact on the new app, ladies will be able to access videos, articles, and other content about health, wellness, finance, work, personality development, and a host of other topics of interest for women. The platform will also allow women to contact Reliance's panel of experts on these topics. The app's employment section will help women find suitable job openings.

Details Ambani notices common thread of struggles, triumphs in women

During the launch event, Ambani said that when women lean on women, incredible things happen. She added that through her work and shared experiences with women from Reliance Foundation, national, and international women leaders, she observed that the ladies' struggles and triumphs resonate with each other. She emphasized that HerCircle is a platform for ladies from all cultures, communities, and countries.

Inclusive Content on the app will be accessible to everyone