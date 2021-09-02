Microsoft announces Windows 11 will be released on October 5

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 09:44 am

Microsoft Windows 11 operating system will be released on October 5

After months of growing anticipation, Microsoft has finally revealed that Windows 11 will be available on October 5, 2021. The operating system will be available for new computers shipping with Windows 11 pre-installed and as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. However, all computers won't be able to update on October 5 and a key Microsoft Store feature also won't be immediately available.

Every compatible computer should receive Windows 11 update by mid-2022

Microsoft has finally announced the release date for Windows 11, but it won't be available to every Windows 10 computer immediately on October 5. However, all eligible devices should receive a Windows 11 upgrade by mid-2022, Microsoft claimed. Firstly, for security reasons, the company has decided to cancel support for computers running processors older than Intel's eighth-generation and AMD's Ryzen 2000 series chips.

Microsoft will use intelligence models to determine update priority

Secondly, Microsoft will prefer updating computers with newer hardware first. This means that newer, eligible hardware will be first in line to receive the free update. New computers from Microsoft, Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung will also be ahead in line. Microsoft claimed that the gradual rollout will prioritize systems using "intelligence models" that factor in the device's reliability and age.

Teething troubles

Android apps won't run on initial stable release build

However, rein in your excitement if you're hoping for all the features to work right off the bat. The ability to download and install Android apps from Microsoft Store and run them like native programs on Windows 11 will be absent in October. The company explained that it plans to roll out a "preview" for Windows Insider Preview Builds sometime in the "coming months."

High hopes

Auto HDR, Snap Layouts, Teams integration should work just fine

That said, there are features we have high hopes for since they've been implemented well in beta builds. Some of them are the new Start interface, Snap Layouts, the Widgets Sidebar, Microsoft Teams integration, DirectX 12, and Auto HDR (on compatible displays). On unsupported hardware, you could install Windows 11 but Microsoft has threatened to deny you security patches and software updates.