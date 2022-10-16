Technology

Razer Edge announced as world's first dedicated 5G handheld console

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 16, 2022, 01:30 pm 2 min read

The Razer Edge supports up to 2TB of expandable storage via microSD card (Photo credit: Razer)

Razer has finally announced its 5G Android handheld console, Razer Edge, at the RazerCon 2022. As for the highlights, the gaming console comes with a 144Hz OLED screen, a 5MP front-facing camera, a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming chipset, 2TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Initially, it will be available as a Wi-Fi-only version for $399.99 (nearly Rs. 33,000) starting January 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Razer Edge is touted to be the world's first dedicated 5G gaming console.

The device bears an improved design over its concept. It stands out for its high refresh rate screen, new-age connectivity features, and potent chipset that excels at playing native Android games and cloud game streaming.

The handheld is priced aggressively, which will make it a hard-to-beat opponent.

Design and display The handheld console boasts a 144Hz OLED screen

The Razer Edge has a design different from what was shown in the concept. It comes with removable Kishi V2 Pro controllers with a Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The gaming handheld console packs a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also features a front-facing camera for streaming on the Twitch platform.

Internals A Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming chipset powers the device

The Razer Edge houses a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming chipset, with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The controller boots Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 5MP front-facing camera and two-way speakers with two digital microphones and THX Spatial Audio support. Connectivity options include Sub 6, mm-Wave Verizon 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Information Razer Edge: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Razer Edge can be pre-booked by paying just $5 (nearly Rs. 400). It will be on sale in January 2023 as a Wi-Fi-only version for $399.99 (around Rs. 33,000), followed by a 5G-ready version through Verizon in early 2023.