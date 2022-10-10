Technology

Sony PlayStation 5's pre-booking will begin on October 12

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 10, 2022, 05:06 pm 2 min read

PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 39,900 (Photo credit: Sony)

It's that time of the month gaming aficionados have been waiting for. Yes, it is time to get that elusive PlayStation 5. Japanese electronics giant Sony has announced the next restock of the gaming console in India. Pre-booking for the device will begin on October 12 at 12 pm. Both the standard PS5 and the Digital Edition will be up for grabs this time.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 20th restock of the PS5 in India is nearing. After monthly restocks from June till August, Sony failed to do so last month.

Global chip shortages have always been a foe for those who wanted to buy the gaming console.

It is also possible that the company delayed the restock to be prepared for the Diwali shopping rush.

Specifications The controllers have DualSense and adaptive triggers

The Sony PS5 (Blu-ray disc drive equipped) and PS5 Digital Edition are fueled by a custom, 8-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor coupled with AMD RDNA 2 GPU. They deliver 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. They pack 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage. They have wireless controllers with DualSense, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback.

Pre-booking The gaming console will be delivered from October 21

The pre-booking for Sony PS5 will begin at 12 pm on October 12. Those who pre-book the gaming console will get it starting October 21. Interested buyers can pre-order the device via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, Game Loot, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. Prepaid Gamer Card, now rebranded as e2z, might make a return this time.

Tips Follow these tips before you try to buy a PS5

Before you attempt to buy the Sony PS5, just remember certain things if you want to get your hands on the gaming console. Firstly, be quick. Since there will be only a limited stock up for grabs, it will end before you blink. Visit multiple websites and not get stuck on a single one. Also, enter the payment details and delivery address beforehand.

Pricing Sony PS5: Pricing

PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 39,900, while the standard PS5 costs Rs. 49,990. On Amazon and Flipkart, they will be part of the Great Indian Festival sale and Big Diwali Sale, respectively. On the former, there are 10% discounts up to Rs. 7,750 on Axis Bank and Citi Bank Cards. On Flipkart, you will be able to save up to Rs. 4,000.