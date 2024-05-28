Next Article

Gaurav Banerjee appointed as CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:31 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced the appointment of Gaurav Banerjee as its new Chief Executive Officer. This development follows NP Singh's decision to step down from the post last week, ending a 25-year tenure with the company. Prior to this, Banerjee held significant roles at Disney Star, including overseeing content for Hindi entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar.

Career journey

Extensive experience in media and entertainment

Banerjee's career in the media industry began as a journalist at Aaj Tak. He later served as a prime-time anchor and senior producer at Star News. In 2005, he played a pivotal role in launching the Bengali news channel Star Ananda. His journey with Star India started in 2008, where he led content strategy for regional entertainment channels.

Achievements

Significant contributions to Star India

Banerjee's leadership at Star India led to the company's expansion into new markets, with the launch of Star Jalsha in West Bengal and Star Pravah in Maharashtra. In 2009, he was appointed head of content strategy for Star Plus, where he revitalized the channel with hit shows like 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and 'Sasural Genda Phool.' These shows played a crucial role in helping the channel regain its leadership position in 2010.

Education

Banerjee's educational background and further promotions

Banerjee holds a master's degree in filmmaking and TV production, from the Mass Communications Research Centre at Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi. He completed his undergraduate studies in history at St Stephens College, Delhi. In 2013, he was promoted to general manager of Star Plus and later assumed leadership of the content studio in 2015.