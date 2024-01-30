Sony's reaction to plea

Lawyer Darius Khambata while representing Sony Group companies, argued that the application is a 'proxy of Zee.' He added that the merger was conditional to various regulatory approvals and other pre-conditions between parties. He held that the scheme explicitly mentoned that it would become effective on the date of the last date of fulfilling all the conditionalities. Khambata added that some of the conditionalities remain to be fulfilled by Zee.

Zee contests Sony's claim

Zee contests charges, seeks direction for merger implementation

Janak Dwarkadas, Zee's counsel said they would decide later whether to file their response in this application. Zee has already filed an application with the NCLT for direction to implement the merger scheme. A major bone of contention for the merger falling apart was a disagreement over the leadership of the combined entity involving Zee's MD & CEO, Punit Goenka. Sony was uncomfortable with an ongoing probe into allegations of fund diversion by Goenka.