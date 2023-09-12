OPPO and Sony's Lytia collaborate to revolutionize computational photography

Written by Rishabh Raj September 12, 2023 | 04:47 pm 1 min read

This partnership holds great potential for the future of mobile photography and videography (Photo credit: Lytia)

OPPO has announced a strategic partnership with Sony's Lytia imaging sensor brand to bring dual-layer stacked Sony sensors to future OPPO flagship smartphones. This collaboration aims to unlock the next era of computational photography, promising improved low-light performance and more light capture. However, OPPO has not yet disclosed when the first device featuring this new sensor will be released.

Sony's innovative stacked CMOS sensor technology

Earlier this year, Sony introduced its ExmorT IMX 888 stacked CMOS sensor with 2-layer transistor pixel technology in the Xperia 1 V. The company is now developing two more sensors using the stacked CMOS sensor design - the IMX903 and IMX907. The key innovation is the separation of transistors and photodiode layers, allowing for physically larger diodes, increased light capture, and enhanced low-light performance.

Vivo joins Sony's Lytia for enhanced camera performance

Notably, this collaboration with Sony's Lytia division is not limited to OPPO alone. Fellow BBK-brand Vivo also announced a partnership earlier this summer, aiming to incorporate custom Sony stacked CMOS sensors in its upcoming Vivo X100 flagship series. This partnership further highlights the growing trend of smartphone manufacturers collaborating with imaging sensor brands to enhance their devices' camera performance.

