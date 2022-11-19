Technology

PlayStation DualSense Edge controller's India price, launch date tipped

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 19, 2022, 10:03 am 2 min read

Pre-bookings for the DualSense Edge wireless controller may being in India soon (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony's DualSense Edge controller will arrive in India on January 26, 2023, according to industry analyst, Rishi Alwani. As per the tip-off, the premium controller will bear a price tag of Rs. 18,990, and it is expected to be made available for pre-orders in the country very soon. To recall, Sony unveiled the DualSense Edge controller during Gamescom Open Night Live 2022 in August.

Why does this story matter?



Sony's move to introduce the DualSense Edge controller is aimed at taking on Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller.

According to the brand, the DualSense Edge is its first-ever highly customizable controller that can provide a pro-gaming experience.

No doubt, the advanced controller will have a hefty price tag. But whether it can match the features and adaptability of Xbox Elite controllers remains to be seen.

DualSense Edge controller is highly customizable

The DualSense Edge allows users to easily remap and deactivate various button inputs, customize triggers, and adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones. It lets you save controller settings in control profiles. The controller's Fn button is aimed at switching control profiles, opening up the profile's settings menu to customize settings, and adjusting game volume and chat balance.

The controller gets DualSense features like haptic feedback

The DualSense Edge controller gets three interchangeable stick caps and two sets of back buttons for customizing button inputs. Each stick module is replaceable. The controller features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion controls, and a microphone.It charges via a Type-C port and the cable can be locked into the controller using a connector housing to prevent it from sliding.

DualSense Edge: Pricing and availability

According to Alwani, the DualSense Edge controller will launch in India on January 26, 2023. It will be priced at Rs 18,990. Sony may soon commence pre-bookings for the controller.