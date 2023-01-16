OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs. 19,000: Check features
OPPO has introduced yet another mid-range smartphone in India, dubbed OPPO A78 5G. It joins the brand's long list of devices with nearly similar specifications. As for the key highlights, it packs a 90Hz LCD panel, a 50MP primary camera, up to 16GB of RAM (including virtual RAM), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The handset is up for pre-order at Rs. 18,999.
Why does this story matter?
- OPPO is overrunning the sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone market in India with its A-series and K-series models.
- The latest handset, A78 5G, seems to have made several compromises at the cost of 5G connectivity and the latest Android 13 OS.
- Though it is targeted at mid-range buyers in the country, at its price point you may find better alternatives from Redmi, Samsung, and Realme.
The phone offers a 90Hz LCD panel
The OPPO A78 5G comes with a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has two circular cut-outs for cameras. The handset gets a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) IPS LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90Hz touch sampling rate, and 600-nits of maximum brightness. It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colorways.
It sports a 50MP main camera
The OPPO A78 5G has a dual rear camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it is fitted with an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
The device boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13
The OPPO A78 5G houses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also offers 8GB of virtual memory. The device boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13. It draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.
OPPO A78 5G: Pricing and availability
The OPPO A78 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration. The device is currently available for pre-booking via the official e-store and Amazon. Its open sales will begin on January 18.