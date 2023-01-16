Technology

OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs. 19,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 16, 2023, 01:49 pm 2 min read

The OPPO A78 5G is equipped with dual stereo speakers

OPPO has introduced yet another mid-range smartphone in India, dubbed OPPO A78 5G. It joins the brand's long list of devices with nearly similar specifications. As for the key highlights, it packs a 90Hz LCD panel, a 50MP primary camera, up to 16GB of RAM (including virtual RAM), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The handset is up for pre-order at Rs. 18,999.

Why does this story matter?

OPPO is overrunning the sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone market in India with its A-series and K-series models.

The latest handset, A78 5G, seems to have made several compromises at the cost of 5G connectivity and the latest Android 13 OS.

Though it is targeted at mid-range buyers in the country, at its price point you may find better alternatives from Redmi, Samsung, and Realme.

The phone offers a 90Hz LCD panel

The OPPO A78 5G comes with a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has two circular cut-outs for cameras. The handset gets a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) IPS LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90Hz touch sampling rate, and 600-nits of maximum brightness. It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colorways.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The OPPO A78 5G has a dual rear camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it is fitted with an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

The device boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13

The OPPO A78 5G houses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also offers 8GB of virtual memory. The device boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13. It draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A78 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A78 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration. The device is currently available for pre-booking via the official e-store and Amazon. Its open sales will begin on January 18.