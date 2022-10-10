Technology

Google Pixel 7 Pro's best camera features explained

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 10, 2022, 03:34 pm 3 min read

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with an enhanced Real Tone feature for capturing accurate skin tone

Google's Pixel range of smartphones has always been known for its camera prowess. The Pixel 7 Pro, the newest flagship, gets improved camera hardware over its predecessor, the 6 Pro, along with a host of new computational photography and videography features such as Photo Unblur and Cinematic Blur mode. Here we take a closer look at Pixel 7 Pro's best camera features.

Details First, let's look at Pixel 7 Pro's camera setup

The Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement which is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) primary snapper, accompanied by a 12MP (f/2.2) 126-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom. On the front, the handset gets a 10.8MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies. It shoots 4K videos at 60fps via front and rear cameras.

Feature #1 Photo Unblur

"Photo Unblur" feature on the Pixel 7 Pro improves the photo quality sullied by inappropriate camera focus, slow shutter speeds, or minimal handshake. It is inspired by Google's existing de-noise and sharpening tools, and adds crispness to blurry images. Photo Unblur can be used on existing pictures too. It is available under the Google Photos app and works on photos taken with any camera.

Feature #2 Macro Focus

Google has introduced Macro Focus mode for the Pixel 7 Pro's ultra-wide lens. The camera automatically kicks into this mode when the user moves closer to a subject. It allows individuals to focus on objects from as close as 3cm away. The handset also gets an improved 'Night Sight' mode with machine learning techniques that reduce noise when shooting in dark.

Feature #3 Improved Super-Res Zoom

The Pixel 7 Pro gets improved Super-Res Zoom. Its 50MP main camera with Super-Res Zoom crops in for a 2x zoom view, whereas the upgraded 48MP telephoto camera kicks in to crop a 10x zoom view. The noise processing between the device's native focal lengths has also been improved. It can potentially deliver far more consistent results throughout a zoom range.

Feature #4 Cinematic Blur mode

Google has added "Cinematic Blur" on the Pixel 7 Pro to add a polished appearance to the videos shot by the device. It is similar to Apple's Cinematic Mode. The feature simulates background blur, while enhancing the bokeh effect. It provides a depth of field to the videos and makes use of Machine Learning technology to deliver a cinema-like result.

Feature #5 Guided Frame

Pixel 7 Pro's Guided Frame feature helps users with low or complete lack of vision in capturing selfies. When users enable the front camera and hold the device to their face, an automated voice will offer guidance on how to hold the phone for an accurate shot. Voice prompts such as "move your phone slightly right and up", and more can be heard.