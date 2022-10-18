Technology

Google may rollout Audio Output Switcher update for Android 13

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 18, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The updated Audio Output Switcher will allow local and remote casting on Android 13 (Photo credit: Google)

Google may soon release an Android 13-based update with an upgraded Audio Output Switcher feature, according to Mishaal Rahman. This functionality will allow users to pick up the desired cast devices, meaning it will let individuals switch playback sessions between their smartphone, smart display, TV, etc. Additionally, a Google Cast SDK update, suggests that the feature could allow for local-to-remote, remote-to-local, and remote-to-remote transfers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google will finally expand its support for the Audio Output Switcher feature, after working on it for a long time.

This was set to happen on Android 11, where the OS only had the ability to switch the audio output between local (Bluetooth) devices like earphones and speakers.

But now casting media output between various local as well as remote devices will be allowed.

Details Video demonstrates casting media sessions from any network devices

The demonstrated video posted by Rahman shows how audio playback can be switched between devices (local as well as remote) or to multiple cast devices at once simultaneously. It essentially allows casting media sessions from a smartphone to any available cast device on the networks. Additionally, users can also add cast devices to their media sessions through their lock screen without unlocking the device.

FINALLY! Google is reviving a feature originally planned for Android 11: the ability to pick from Google Cast targets in the audio output switcher! This now requires Android 13, though.



Here's a first look and a sneak peek at an upcoming enhancement to the feature 👀 pic.twitter.com/X7sCJdWRTz — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 14, 2022

Delay Google reportedly pulled support for the feature after releasing it

Rahman thinks that the reason the feature didn't catch on even though the necessary tools were available was that Google stopped supporting it after introducing it back in 2020. The reason was never discussed in public. Now that everything is back in working order, apps may soon start supporting stream expansion, making the Audio Output Switcher feature a lot more useful than ever.

Instead of being introduced only for Pixel-branded smartphones, Google's Audio Output Switcher feature update is anticipated to be made available for all Android 13-powered smartphones.