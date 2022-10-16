Technology

OnePlus 9RT receives Android 13-based OxygenOS beta update: What's new?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 16, 2022

The OnePlus 9RT gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back

OnePlus has rolled out the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update for the 9RT smartphone in India. To recall, the handset was introduced last year in October with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. The latest firmware adds the "Aquamorphic Design" to the 9RT, along with several optimizations, improvements, and new features. Let us have a look at the changes in the new update.

If you want to check out the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update, before installing it, ensure your OnePlus 9RT is running OxygenOS 12 version (C.07). The handset should have at least 30% battery. Also, it should have at least 5.5GB of free storage.

The Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors, upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, and optimized fonts and UI layers. It applies real-world physical motion, adapts responsive layouts, enriches illustrations, and adds Meeting Assistant. A new Always-On Display feature and enhanced media playback control are also available. The firmware promises enhanced security/privacy on the device along with better personalization.

Design and display The handset packs a 120Hz E4 AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 9RT has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, a 20:9 aspect ratio, an Always-On Display feature, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is 8.3mm thick and weighs 198.5g.

Information It has a 50MP primary snapper with OIS

On the rear, the OnePlus 9RT offers a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset offers 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 9RT draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is shipped with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.