#DealOfTheDay: HP Envy 13 X360 laptop gets cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 16, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

The HP Envy 13 X360 offers support for stylus pen (Photo credit: HP)

A 2-in-1 laptop, referred to as a convertible, is aimed to serve as both a laptop and a tablet. It has a flexible design that combines the portability and flexibility of a tablet with the productivity and power of a laptop. If you have been planning to purchase a 2-in-1 (convertible) device, check out this deal on HP Envy 13 X360 on Amazon.

The HP Envy 13 X360 bears a price tag of Rs. 90,938 on Amazon for its configuration with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. However, it is now retailing for Rs. 74,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 15,948. Additionally, buyers can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,500. No-cost EMI options are also available on select cards.

The HP Envy 13 X360 features a convertible design with a 360-degree hinge and stylus support. It gets noticeable bezels, aluminum chassis, a large trackpad, a webcam, and a backlit keyboard with a camera shutter key. The laptop offers a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels), multitouch IPS LCD screen with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, 1000-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass protection.

The HP Envy 13 X360 includes a Type-C slot, a Type-A port, one AC smart pin, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It also gets a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

The HP Envy 13 X360 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, paired with Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It gets Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 package. The laptop runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home and houses a 65Wh battery that delivers nearly 17 hours of backup. It gets built-in Alexa assistance for hands-free accessibility.