OnePlus Nord 2T to launch in India on June 27

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 20, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 2T is offered in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colors (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus will debut its Nord 2T smartphone in India on June 27, according to Rootmygalaxy. However, the brand is yet to announce the official launch date. The handset will arrive in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations which will cost Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively, as per the report. It will be available in early July with discounts worth up to Rs. 4,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nord series has made a significant contribution in establishing OnePlus's name in the mid-range smartphone market, globally.

Following the success of the Nord 2T in the European markets, the company is bringing the device to India to compete with offerings from Xiaomi and Samsung.

According to the rumored price, the device will cost less in India than it does in Europe (€399).

Design and display The smartphone has Gorilla Glass 5 display protection

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the screen. On the rear, it gets a large camera island, along with an LED flash. It bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information The main camera on the device supports OIS

In the rear camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2T houses a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.2) monochrome camera. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC fuels the handset

OnePlus Nord 2T is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset boots OxygenOS 12.1 baked on top of Android 12 operating system. The device draws power from a 4,500mAh battery which supports 80W fast-charging technology.

Information OnePlus Nord 2T: Pricing and availability

OnePlus Nord 2T will reportedly bear a price tag of Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 31,999 for 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. It will be up for grabs between July 3-5. Buyers will get up to Rs. 4,000 worth of bank offers during sale. (Source: Rootmygalaxy)