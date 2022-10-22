Technology

Solana Saga crypto-focused smartphone's specifications revealed; pre-bookings now open

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 22, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

The Solana Saga gets Seed Vault, Saga Pass, dApp Store, and Solana Mobile Stack (SMS) services

OSOM has revealed the complete specifications of its cryptocurrency-focused Solana Saga smartphone. As for the key highlights, the device features an IP68-rated body, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 50MP main camera, and up to 1TB of storage. The handset is up for pre-orders for $100 (nearly Rs. 8,250), which is a refundable deposit. The phone will be available in early 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

OSOM's Solana Saga is mainly aimed at crypto fans. Its functionality and features are tightly integrated with the Solana blockchain.

The device includes the Solana Mobile Stack, an Android framework that allows developers to create rich mobile experiences for Solana-based apps.

Whether such a device can draw the attention of ordinary buyers in a competitive market remains to be seen.

Design and display The handset offers IP68-rated protection

The Solana Saga bears a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and a stainless steel frame. It has a ceramic back with a fingerprint reader and a dual camera arrangement along with an LED flash. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.4mm thick and weighs 247g.

Information It features a 50MP primary camera

On the rear, the Solana Saga includes a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset gets a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Internals The phone packs 512GB of onboard storage

The Solana Saga is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It offers up to 512GB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The device boots Android 13 and packs a 4,110mAh battery. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Solana Saga: Pricing and availability

The Solana Saga is up for pre-bookings for an amount of $100 (around Rs. 8,250), which is refundable. The phone will be shipped starting next year for an expected final purchase cost of $1,000 (nearly Rs. 82,550).