Solana Saga crypto-focused smartphone's specifications revealed; pre-bookings now open
OSOM has revealed the complete specifications of its cryptocurrency-focused Solana Saga smartphone. As for the key highlights, the device features an IP68-rated body, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 50MP main camera, and up to 1TB of storage. The handset is up for pre-orders for $100 (nearly Rs. 8,250), which is a refundable deposit. The phone will be available in early 2023.
- OSOM's Solana Saga is mainly aimed at crypto fans. Its functionality and features are tightly integrated with the Solana blockchain.
- The device includes the Solana Mobile Stack, an Android framework that allows developers to create rich mobile experiences for Solana-based apps.
- Whether such a device can draw the attention of ordinary buyers in a competitive market remains to be seen.
The Solana Saga bears a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and a stainless steel frame. It has a ceramic back with a fingerprint reader and a dual camera arrangement along with an LED flash. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.4mm thick and weighs 247g.
On the rear, the Solana Saga includes a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset gets a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.
The Solana Saga is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It offers up to 512GB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The device boots Android 13 and packs a 4,110mAh battery. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Solana Saga is up for pre-bookings for an amount of $100 (around Rs. 8,250), which is refundable. The phone will be shipped starting next year for an expected final purchase cost of $1,000 (nearly Rs. 82,550).