Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP rates

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 25, 2022, 11:15 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has decreased by 8.6% since last week

Bitcoin has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours to trade at $21,538.2. It is down 7.8% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.2% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,676.32. It is down 8.6% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $411.97 billion and $201.43 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $296.95, which is 0.3% less than yesterday and 3.2% lower than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 1.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 8.9% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.1%) and $0.066 (up 1.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 12.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $35.47 (up 1.8%), $7.59 (up 1.1%), $0.000011 (down 0.1%), and $0.88 (up 0.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 12.5% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 9.3%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 10.9% of its value, whereas Polygon's value declined by 7.7%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Ankr, Ethereum Classic, Decred, THORChain, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.044 (up 11.55%), $35.88 (up 7.49%), $30.66 (up 7.35%), $2.22 (up 5.16%), and $2.18 (up 4.96%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.18%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, EOS, UNUS SED LEO, Neutrino USD, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $0.22 (down 4.43%), $1.67 (down 4.09%), $5.19 (down 2.16%), $0.99 (down 1.51%), and $130.16 (down 1.12%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $11.79 billion (up 16.62%) and $1.41 billion (up 23.05%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.79 billion, up by 4.37% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $23.18 (up 0.28%), $21,516.78 (up 0.16%), $7.06 (up 0.3%), and $7.24 (up 0.69%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.18 (up 1.66%), $5.4 (up 1.04%), $0.88 (up 0.42%), $1.05 (up 0.35%), and $1.62 (up 0.47%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.02 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.04 trillion last month, whereas three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.27 trillion.