Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 26, 2022, 11:38 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 9.9% compared to last week

Bitcoin has dropped by 0.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,412.46. Compared to last week, it is 7.9% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.5% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,666.44. It is down 9.9% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $409.82 billion and $200.33 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $296.4, which is 0.2% lower than yesterday and 0.7% down since last week. XRP is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $0.33. Compared to last week, it is 6.6% down. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.3%) and $0.066 (down 0.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 12.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.56 (down 2.9%), $7.43 (down 2.1%), $0.000011 (up 2.6%), and $0.88 (down 0.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 12.8% down while Polka Dot has slipped 8.3%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 0.3% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 5.7%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Theta Fuel, Shiba Inu, Theta Network, Aave, and Decred are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.077 (up 24.88%), $0.000011 (up 2.19%), $1.27 (up 2.13%), $90.30 (up 1.05%), and $32.32 (up 1.01%), respectively.

Stable Tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.2%), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 22.04%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Helium, Arweave, Internet Computer, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $1.96 (down 10.99%), $6.5 (down 6.79%), $11.91 (down 5.69%), $6.2 (down 5.64%), and $0.99 (down 5.39%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $12.02 billion (up 8.45%) and $1.23 billion (up 6.56%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.43 billion which is up 17.79% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $22.53 (down 2%), $21,371.34 (down 0.67%), $6.8 (down 2.1%), and $6.97 (down 1.9%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.07 (down 2.16%), $5.16 (down 2.87%), $0.88 (down 1.64%), $1.63 (down 1.84%), and $1.03 (down 1.75%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.03 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.34 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap stood at $978.52 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization was valued at $1.26 trillion.