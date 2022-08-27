Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 27, 2022, 12:27 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is down 7.6% from the previous week

Bitcoin has lost 6.4% of its value in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $20,181.08. It is down by 3.7% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 11.2% from yesterday and is trading at $1,495.92. From the previous week, it is down 7.6%. They have market capitalizations of $386.18 billion and $179.94 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $280.45, which is 6.4% less than yesterday and 0.2% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 3.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.1% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 8.2%) and $0.066 (down 7.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 11.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.81 (down 9.5%), $6.93 (down 8.1%), $0.000011 (down 9.9%), and $0.77 (down 6.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.6% down while Polka Dot has slipped 5.5%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 5.9%, whereas Polygon has lost 0.5%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Huobi Token, Neutrino USD, UNUS SED LEO, Pax Dollar, and USD Coin. They are trading at $5.24 (up 9.29%), $0.99 (up 5.3%), $5.2 (up 0.64%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.56%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Theta Fuel, Lido DAO, Decred, Theta Network, and Convex Finance. They are trading at $0.066 (down 16.11%), $1.74 (down 13.34%), $29.09 (down 13.33%), $1.13 (down 13.2%), and $5.13 (down 12.7%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $22.02 billion (up 98.71%) and $2.62 billion (up 129.99%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.65 billion, which is up 85.69% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.08%), $20.36 (down 0.98%), $20,176.56 (down 0.36%), $6.09 (down 0.62%), and $6.53 (down 0.37%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $1.88 (down 0.71%), $4.76 (down 0.86%), $0.77 (down 0.47%), $0.99 (down 0.48%), and $1.47 (down 0.33%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.04 trillion, and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $63.98 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $976.01 billion, compared to $1.22 trillion three months ago.