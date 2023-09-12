X hypes Apple's Wonderlust event by bringing custom 'like' button

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 04:23 pm 2 min read

Apple's Wonderlust event will happen today

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated Wonderlust event today, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, new Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro with USB-C. The event has been garnering immense attention over the past few weeks. Now, social media giant X (formerly Twitter) has brought in a custom animation for the 'like' button on the platform.

Here's what X's custom like emoji looks like

What to expect from the upcoming Apple launch event

The Pro models in the iPhone 15 series are rumored to switch to a titanium build, as opposed to stainless steel. Per Macrumors, Apple is said to have hinted at this change in its teaser video. Additionally, the new lineup is expected to adopt a Type-C port due to EU regulations. However, only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are likely to offer faster data transfer speeds, while standard models may have limited charging speeds.

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 will be announced too

In addition, Apple could announce updates for two of its watch lines, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra, during the Wonderlust event. These updates are expected to bring new features and improvements to the popular smartwatches. Furthermore, Apple plans to introduce Type-C charging for its regular AirPods and AirPods Max, which will likely be implemented in the following year.

Apple has been using X's unique 'like' animations since 2020

The 'like' button on X appears to break into pieces before taking up the heart shape, reminding us of the animation seen in Apple's official teaser for the Wonderlust event. Per Macrumors, Apple has been making use of X's customized 'like' animations since 2020. The tech giant is said to have first used it at the 'Time Flies' event held in September that year.

