Realme Narzo 60x 5G now available in India: Check offers

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 02:36 pm 2 min read

The handset comes in two colorways (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme launched its budget-friendly Narzo 60x 5G smartphone in India last week and the handset is now available for purchase. As for the highlights, the device offers a 120Hz Full HD+ display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in two color options and two storage variants. The device can be purchased via Amazon and Realme's website, with a limited-period discount during the first sale.

The handset gets an 8MP selfie camera

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+(1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 680-nits of peak brightness. The device also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It boasts a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP front camera.

The device runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0

Under the hood, Realme Narzo 60x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The device runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Pricing, discount offers

The base model of the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 14,999. The handset is available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colorways. The company is providing a coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,000 discount during the first sale on Amazon. Considering its specifications and pricing, the Narzo 60x 5G is a compelling option for those seeking a budget-friendly 5G smartphone.

