OnePlus Nord CE3 5G's sale in India starts 12pm today

Written by Akash Pandey August 04, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G supports 2,160Hz PWM Dimming (Photo credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G will go on sale in India starting today. The phone bears a price tag of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB trim. The 12GB/256GB model costs Rs. 28,999. It will become available via Amazon and OnePlus website starting 12:00pm. Buyers can pick from Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer color variants.

Let's look at the highlights first

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. Under the display panel, it houses an optical fingerprint scanner. The handset features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It has 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro cameras. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for clicking selfies.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G has a Snapdragon 782G chipset at the helm, with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast-charging. The phone ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

Nord handsets usually have a better resale value

The OnePlus Nord series is quite popular in India's mid-budget smartphone market and has a better resale value than the competing line-ups. The Nord CE3 5G is up against rivals like Redmi Note 12 Pro+, POCO F5, Motorola Edge 40, Nothing Phone (1), and more. The phone's success hinges on its ability to stand out from rivals and features that resonate with Indian consumers.