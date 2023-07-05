Technology

OnePlus launches Nord 3, CE 3, Buds 2r in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 05, 2023 | 07:40 pm 3 min read

The new Nord handsets run on OxygenOS 13.1 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has launched three all-new Nord devices in India. They include the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 handsets, as well as the Nord Buds 2r TWS earphones. The two smartphones start at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Buds 2r sports a price figure of Rs. 2,199. Let us take a look at what these devices offer.

OnePlus Nord 3 gets a 6.74-inch screen

Nord 3 has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, ​an Alert Slider, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It flaunts a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,440Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, and 1,450-nits of higher peak brightness. The device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 8GB/16GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It runs on OxygenOS 13.1.

It sports a 50MP main camera

On the rear, the OnePlus Nord 3 houses a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter, along with dual LED flash modules. It flaunts a 16MP selfie shooter.

Nord CE 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Nord CE 3 sports an under-display fingerprint scanner, a top-centered punch-hole, and two circular cutouts for rear cameras. The handset gets a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 60-120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 782G processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

It offers a 16MP selfie shooter

The CE 3 flaunts a 50MP IMX890 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Nord Buds 2r promises up to 38 hours of usage

The Nord Buds 2r gets 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers for "thumping" bass and "crisp" vocals. Meanwhile, its twin microphones and AI Clear Call algorithm block background noise during calls. It offers up to eight hours of playback with the buds and 38 hours with the charging case. The device's 94ms ultra-low latency and Bluetooth 5.3 make sure you don't suffer because of shaky connections.

How much do they cost?

OnePlus Nord 3 costs Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB variants, respectively. The CE 3 costs Rs. 26,999 (8GB/128GB) and Rs. 28,999 (12GB/256GB), and the Nord Buds 2r is priced at Rs. 2,199.

Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC will go on sale in August

Finally, OnePlus has also introduced its Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earphones in the Indian market. The device comes with up to 45dB noise cancellation, three microphones, 12.4mm dynamic drivers, and IP55 water resistance. It is available in Booming Black and Grand Green shades. It carries a price tag of Rs. 2,299 and will go on sale here next month.