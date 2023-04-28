Technology

Vivo X90 Pro v/s Samsung S23 Ultra: Which is better

Vivo X90 Pro v/s Samsung S23 Ultra: Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 28, 2023, 05:37 pm 3 min read

The Vivo X90 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boot Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and One UI 5.1, respectively

The Vivo X90 Pro has been announced in India. The flagship phone bears a 120Hz AMOLED screen, powerful cameras, MediaTek's top-end SoC, the latest RAM/storage formats, and wired as well as wireless fast-charging. The handset seems to be a promising purchase for its price tag. However, is it capable enough to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Let's find out.

Both devices offer IP68-rated protection

The Vivo X90 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. They get optical and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors, respectively. The Samsung flagship enjoys S Pen support. It is also slightly slimmer (8.9mm v/s 9.34mm) but a tad heavier (233g v/s 214.85g) than the Vivo X90 Pro.

The S23 Ultra has 1,750-nits of peak brightness

The Vivo X90 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1260x2800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with 120Hz maximum refresh rate. Both support HDR10+ certification. However, the S23 Ultra has higher peak brightness (1,750-nits v/s 1,300-nits) and better pixel density (500ppi v/s 452ppi) than X90 Pro.

The Vivo X90 is equipped with a 1-inch main sensor

The Vivo X90 Pro boasts a ZEISS co-engineered camera module housing a 50MP (OIS) primary lens with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and 50MP (OIS, 2x) portrait snapper. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a vertically-stacked 200MP (OIS) main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP (OIS, 3x) portrait, and 10MP (OIS, 10x) periscope telephoto shooter. Upfront, they get 32MP and 12MP selfie cameras, respectively.

Both smartphones provide latest RAM and storage formats

The Vivo X90 Pro is powered by Dimensity 9200 SoC and V2 imaging chip. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Utlra is backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. They have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage onboard. The X90 Pro packs a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The S23 Ultra settles for a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

What is the cost of these top-end flagship models?

The Vivo X90 Pro can be pre-booked in a sole 12GB/256GB configuration, which costs Rs. 84,999. It will go on sale starting May 5 in Legendary Black colorway. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for purchase in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB variants, priced at Rs. 1,24,999, Rs. 1,34,999, and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively. It comes in three regular and four online store-exclusive color options.

Which handset should you prefer?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Utlra gets Qualcomm's latest hardware, One UI goodies, excellent cameras, a brighter screen, a bigger battery, and added stylus support. However, the Vivo X90 Pro is no slouch. It offers reliable and solid cameras, superfast wired charging, a modern design, and top-tier performance. So when you factor in the price difference of Rs. 40,000, Vivo's flagship emerges as a better buy.