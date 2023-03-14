Technology

POCO X5 5G launched in India at Rs. 19,000

POCO X5 5G launched in India at Rs. 19,000

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 14, 2023, 12:28 pm 2 min read

The POCO X5 5G gets seven 5G bands (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has introduced its latest smartphone in India, dubbed POCO X5 5G. As for the highlights, it offers a 120Hz AMOLED panel with Corning's protection, 48MP main camera, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The device starts at Rs. 18,999 for its base 6GB/128GB configuration. It will be available for purchase starting March 21 via Flipkart.

Why does this story matter?

POCO is a leading smartphone brand in India's online marketplace.

Following the launch of the X5 Pro 5G, the company has now introduced the non-Pro model.

The X5 5G seems to be a slightly toned-down version of the X4 Pro 5G. However, it does not compromise on features.

The feature-rich phone is anticipated to receive positive feedback due to its competitive pricing.

The phone boasts a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The POCO X5 5G has a centrally-aligned punch-hole, an IP53 rating, and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a full-width rectangular camera bump with 'POCO' branding. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, 395ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It gets a 48MP primary snapper

The POCO X5 5G is fitted with a 48MP (f/1.8) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has a 13MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO X5 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based MIUI 13. It makes room for a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast-charging. The 5G-enabled handset supports dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

POCO X5 5G: Price and availability

In India, the POCO X5 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. It will be up for grabs starting March 21 via Flipkart. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.