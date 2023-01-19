Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra v/s S22 Ultra: The key differences

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra v/s S22 Ultra: The key differences

Written by Sanjana Shankar Edited by Mudit Dube Jan 19, 2023, 02:05 pm 3 min read

Samsung S23 Ultra will debut on February 1

Samsung S23 Ultra is all set to be announced alongside the Galaxy S23 and S23+ at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. While the launch is just a few days away, the complete specifications of the S23 Ultra have leaked online, leaving little to the imagination. Here, we compare the S23 Ultra's specifications with the S22 Ultra to find out the key differences.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series will include S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The handsets are currently available for pre-booking in India.

Talking about last year's S22 Ultra, the handset was loved for its modern design, capable cameras, and top-tier performance. The new S23 Ultra is getting some upgrades but will they be enough to attract customers because the competition has grown manifolds.

S23 Ultra will be offered in at least four colors

The S22 Ultra is a handsome-looking smartphone with its boxy design and premium build. So what's there to change? Not much frankly and Samsung kinda thinks alike. The S23 Ultra will be marginally wider (163.4x78.1x8.9mm v/s 163.3x77.9x8.9mm) and heavier (233g v/s 228g) than the S22 Ultra. It will get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP68 water resistance, and will come in four colors.

Samsung S23 Ultra will sport a 120Hz QHD+ screen

The S22 Ultra has one of the best displays ever on a smartphone and going by the latest leaks, Samsung might just use the same screen for the S23 Ultra as well. The top-tier S23 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ (3088x1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz and HDR10+. The handset will also offer Always-on Display functionality.

Key upgrade: S23 Ultra will flaunt a 200MP main camera

S22 Ultra boasts a 108MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom, respectively. It has a 40MP selfie shooter. The S23 Ultra model will get a new 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main camera which uses improved pixel binning technology. The other cameras will remain unchanged while the selfie shooter will now be a 12MP unit.

S23 Ultra will offer 45W wired fast-charging

The S22 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The S23 Ultra will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, coupled with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB onboard memory. The upcoming handset, like the S22 Ultra, will have a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging.

Dear Samsung, where is innovation?

Leaked specifications of the S23 Ultra suggest that it won't be a major upgrade over the S22 Ultra. Just the customary chipset upgrade, a new main camera, and some software features. While other Android flagship smartphones are raising the bar with 165Hz displays as well as 100W or higher fast-charging, Samsung is happily carrying forward old technologies. One wonders what happened to innovation.